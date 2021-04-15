Hefty Reward Being Offered For Info About Stolen Las Vegas USPS Truck
By Ginny Reese
April 15, 2021
The United States Postal Service is offering up a hefty reward for information regarding a stolen truck in Las Vegas.
KTNV reported that the U.S. Postal Service is willing to give out $10,000 for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
The deliver truck was stolen from the Garside Post Office.
At around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, April 12th, someone took a USPS delivery truck off of the property located at 1801 South Decatur Boulevard.
The truck was recovered on Wednesday, April 14th. However, the Postal Service still wants to know who stole the truck.
Check out a picture of a similar truck and the suspect below.
REWARD | $10K reward for person who stole truck from Las Vegas post office https://t.co/NuHDCXRl4U— KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) April 14, 2021
If you have any information regarding the suspect or information that could lead to an arrest, contact the U.S. Postal Service by calling 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement." When asked the case number, say "2991276."
Any information that you give to the U.S. Postal Service will be kept confidential and anonymous, if you wish.
Photo: Getty Images