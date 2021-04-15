IRS To Send Around $3,000 Per Child To Georgia Families This Summer

Some Georgia families are about to get a pleasant surprise: another round of stimulus money.

The IRS is about to dole out child tax credits passed in the last COVID-19 stimulus plan, so parents could start seeing $3,600 per child under 6 years old — or $3,000 per child age 6 to 17 — in their checking accounts, WSB-TV reported Wednesday (April 14). The station noted that families at higher incomes ($75,000 or more for a single parent or $150,000 for those who are married) may receive smaller tax credits.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said this week that officials “fully expect” to start this July.

Katie Jackson, of Atlanta, hadn’t heard about the upcoming payments from the stimulus package. She told WSB-TV that the upcoming child tax credits mean “financial security,” and allow her family “to be able to afford our regular bills and be able to have a cushion…It’s going to help a lot.”

The IRS will dish out the money in monthly payments, which Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard explained could be helpful because “so many of us have trouble budgeting when we get a lump sum.”

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic, “exposed how much more difficulty there is getting by when you have young children.”

Photo: Getty Images