Is It Time To Stop Switching The Clocks For Daylight Savings In Missouri?

Missouri is one step closer to kicking daylight savings time to the curb.

Missouri House members gave preliminary approval to House Bill 848. Adopting the legislation would make Missouri one of at least 23 states to introduce similar initiatives to stop switching the clocks every spring and fall, Fox 2 Now reported Thursday (April 15).

Other states that have taken steps to stop switching the clocks include Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Michigan and Georgia, to name a few.

House Bill 848 is sponsored by Rep. Chris Sander, a Republican official from Lone Jack representing District 33 (Cass, Jackson and Lafayette counties).

“There is hereby established the ‘Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact’ consisting of this state and any other state desiring to permanently change daylight saving time to a new standard time....In the year in which three states bordering Missouri have passed legislation entering those states into the Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact, each state will switch clocks to daylight saving for the last time and daylight saving time will be eliminated. The time formerly known as daylight saving time shall become standard time. After this time, Missouri and all other participating states shall no longer observe darling saving time,” the legislation reads.

Photo: Getty Images