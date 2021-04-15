Kanye West Wants To Date An 'Artist' After Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West is thinking about life after Kim Kardashian.

As he marches forward with his divorce from the mega-influencer, West, 43, is reportedly ready to take another stab at finding love. According to Page Six, the rapper would like to date "an artist and a creative person," so that the pair can "speak the same language to each other." If you've followed West's career, you know that he has had a handful of public romances, including models like Chanel Iman and Amber Rose. He was also engaged to designer Alexis Phifer in 2006 before they split in 2008.

As for Kardashian, the E! reality star is focused on her business and wants to "remake her image as a devoted mother" and pursue her political aspirations. "She’s not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move," a source explained. "She can’t go to restaurants now on dates and have paparazzi [due to the pandemic]. She can’t date quietly; she doesn’t even understand what that would be like."

When she is ready to find love again, Kardashian reportedly would prefer someone who isn't a Hollywood player. "We're talking about someone who is already one of the most famous people in the world," the insider elaborated. "She doesn't need anyone to make her more famous."

For the time being, West and Kardashian are making their way through the divorce process. While the latter filed for divorce in February, West recently requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.