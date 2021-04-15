LaMarcus Aldridge Announces Sudden Retirement Amid Serious Health Concern

Aldrige made seven All-Star appearances and was a five-time All-NBA selection during his 15-year career, which was spent with the Portland Trail Blazers (2006-15) and San Antonio Spurs (2015-21), before joining the Nets in March.

Aldridge retires as the Blazers' all-time leading rebounder (5,434) and ranks third in career points (12,562) after being selected No. 2 overall by Portland in the 2006 NBA Draft.

The former University of Texas standout averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for his NBA career.

Photo: Getty Images