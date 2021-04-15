Lizzo: Fat People Are Still Getting 'Short End' Of Body Positivity Movement

Lizzo is not happy with the people who have "co-opted" the body positivity movement.

Over on TikTok, the chart-topper, 32, replied to a post, where a woman says that she doesn't understand why she can't "just exist in [her] body.” "Because now that body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies, and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, fat people are still getting the short end of this movement," Lizzo declared.

She went on to cite that the body positivity movement was created by "big women, big brown and Black women, queer women," but they "are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it."

"We're still getting sh*t on, we're still getting talked about, meme'd, shamed and no one cares anymore because it's like, 'Body positivity is for everybody,'" she continued

Lizzo went on say that every person should "be positive about your body" and "use our movement to empower yourself," but at the same time they need to acknowledge its origin and lend support to the people who are still being discriminated by their size.

"Our bodies are none of your f*cking business," she said. "Our health is none of your f*cking business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same f*cking energy."