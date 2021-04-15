Michael Jordan To Present Kobe Bryant At Posthumous Hall Of Fame Ceremony

One of Kobe Bryant's "greatest mentors" will fittingly present him at his posthumous Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony next month.

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan will present Bryant and Baylor coach Kim Mulkey during the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced in a news release on Thursday (April 15.)

In 2017, Bryant told Complex that he wanted either Jordan or his former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson to present him for enshrinement, calling both his "greatest mentors."

"In terms of who might present, for me it’s two people: Michael Jordan or Phil Jackson. They’ve been the greatest mentors, not only in my career as an athlete, but also as a person. And what I might say is just a lot of thank yous. ‘Cause I’ve had a lotta help along the way. A lotta lotta help."

Bryant, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles County while traveling to a basketball camp in January 2020.

Jordan provided a touching eulogy during a ceremony held honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center in February 2020.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died," Jordan said. "And as I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died."