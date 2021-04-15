Miley Cyrus Looks Like Money In New Short Film For Gucci

Miley Cyrus is the star of Gucci’s new short film.

The pop star directed her own visual feature titled “Un court-métrage de Miley" (a short film by Miley)” to promote the Italian fashion house’s latest collection, Gucci Aria, from creative director Alessandro Michele.

In the self-directed short, shared Wednesday (April 14), Cyrus strikes several poses rocking pieces from the collection, including a money-green, logo-covered Gucci jacket, matching high-waisted trousers, and a white blouse underneath. She coupled the stylish look with a pair of oversized Gucci glasses and bright silver platform wedges for added sparkle.

After ruffling her blonde mullet in the clip, the “Prisoner” singer proceeds to play in the grass, tossing strings of confetti into the air across a field of overgrown mushrooms. Melanie Anne Safka-Schekeryk’s “Brand New Key” rendition serves as the soundtrack for the hypnotizing advert, which also finds Cyrus doing crossword puzzles and having fun with her pet pooches. “And that’s a wrap,” the “Midnight Sky” musician concludes the feature with a director’s clap.

Cyrus is just the latest among many stars recruited for Gucci's 100th anniversary celebration this year. The brand also enlisted "Watermelon Sugar" crooner Harry Styles, Awkwafina, Jared Leto, Serena Williams, Loud Doillon, and others to honor its centennial anniversary as well.

Watch Miley Cyrus' “Un court-métrage de Miley" short film below.