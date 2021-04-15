Washington Officials To Ban People From Selling Murder Hornets
By Zuri Anderson
April 15, 2021
Washington state officials said they have a proposed plan for when the Asian giant hornets emerge from their months-long hibernation soon, according to MyNorthwest.
A new proposal from the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) would classify the "murder hornet" as a quarantined pest. If approved, this will prohibit the species from being sold, distributed, or “knowingly moved or received within Washington.” They also said they've been studying methods to trapping and eradicating the insects.
The hornet got its colloquial name from the way it decimates beehives in a matter of hours, reporters said. They also bear stingers longer than that of a honeybee and more toxic venom. While not necessarily lethal to humans, MyNorthwest noted that typical beekeeping equipment doesn't provide sufficient protection.
We are proposing to add all species in the genus Vespa (hornet) to the state agricultural pest quarantine. Get the full details as well as information on how to submit public comments on our website. https://t.co/waYdmhFuDz pic.twitter.com/R67pTB2rH3— Washington State Department of Agriculture (@WSDAgov) April 8, 2021
“This limits the risk to public health and safety, as well as prevents further infestation,” the WSDA said in a written overview of its proposal.
The document also outlines what happens if a site is deemed infested. No one would be permitted to enter the area unless they have authorization from the WSDA or until the hornets are safely removed. If people live within the boundaries of the infested area, the agency said that they won't "be removed or prevented from entering their homes."
Officials are also asking residents to report hornet sightings on their website if they're found bothering bird feeders.
Keep an eye on your #hummingbird feeders - we've had reports of #AsianGiantHornets visiting them in the past. Please report suspected sightings at https://t.co/o8g9ZHvSAd pic.twitter.com/CJ8EPmNbsE— Washington State Department of Agriculture (@WSDAgov) April 13, 2021
The Asian giant hornets were first discovered in the northwest corner of Whatcom County in late 2019, and WSDA said the hornets haven't spread any further since then. Agriculture officials said they're hopeful the problem can be contained.
The WSDA will be hearing public comments on its proposal at 1 p.m. on May 11 over video, and is accepting written comments through that date as well.
Photo: Getty Images