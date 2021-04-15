Washington Officials To Ban People From Selling Murder Hornets

Washington state officials said they have a proposed plan for when the Asian giant hornets emerge from their months-long hibernation soon, according to MyNorthwest.

A new proposal from the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) would classify the "murder hornet" as a quarantined pest. If approved, this will prohibit the species from being sold, distributed, or “knowingly moved or received within Washington.” They also said they've been studying methods to trapping and eradicating the insects.

The hornet got its colloquial name from the way it decimates beehives in a matter of hours, reporters said. They also bear stingers longer than that of a honeybee and more toxic venom. While not necessarily lethal to humans, MyNorthwest noted that typical beekeeping equipment doesn't provide sufficient protection.