Officer At Tennessee High School Not Shot By Student's Gun

By Bill Galluccio

April 15, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new details about a fatal police-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. Officials said that Anthony J. Thompson Jr., 17, was shot and killed by officers who were responding to reports of an armed individual at the school.

Four officers located Thompson and confronted him in the restroom. A struggle over Thompson's gun broke out, and it discharged once. The officers responded by firing two shots. Officer Adam Wilson was shot during the altercation and taken to the hospital, where he is recovering following surgery.

The TBI said that the bullet that struck Wilson was not fired from Thompson's gun. The agency did not say who shot Wilson, or if one officer fired twice, or if the two gunshots were fired by different officers.

The other officers involved in the shooting were identified as Lieutenant Stanley Cash, Officer Jonathon Clabough, and Officer Brian Baldwin.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Thompson is the fifth Knoxville teen killed in gun violence this year. Officials said that two of the shootings remain unsolved, and they do not have any suspects in those cases. They do not believe the shootings are related.

Photo: Knoxville Police Department

