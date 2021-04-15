Feedback

See Why The Ford Plant In Kentucky Will Fully Shut Down For Two Weeks

By Ginny Reese

April 16, 2021

Semiconductor Shortage Idles Or Slows U.S. Auto Assembly Plants

Ford Motor Company's Kentucky Truck Plant will be going dark for two whole weeks starting April 26th, reported WDRB. In addition, there will be no overtime shifts in May.

The closure comes as the automaker struggles to procure computer chips for its vehicles.

John Savona, Ford's vice president of manufacturing and labor affairs, said in a memo:

"The global semiconductor chip shortage is continuing to affect our plants in North America. We are working hard to build as many vehicles as we can for our dealers and customers, even as we work to source additional parts."

This marks the first time that Ford’s larger Louisville plant will suffer this kind of full shutdown that is related to the chip shortage. The shortage is affecting automakers all across the globe.

Ford said that the shortage, which has reduced the vehicle output, will likely cost the company about $1 billion to $2.5 billion in pre-tax profits during the first half of 2021.

The Kentucky Truck Plant will be down the weeks of April 26 and May 3, and employees will not work "super shifts," or weekend overtime shifts, the weeks of May 8, May 16, May 22, May 29 and May 31.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About See Why The Ford Plant In Kentucky Will Fully Shut Down For Two Weeks

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.