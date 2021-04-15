Timpanogos Cave Tours To Resume For The First Time Since Start Of Pandemic

According to park officials, Timpanogos Cave will soon be reopening for tours. KSL reported that the tours will start up again on Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning May 28th, the caves will be open to the public for the first time since the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park's annual winter closure ends in May and generally stays open until mid-October, depending on the weather. All of that changed last year, however, in the midst of the pandemic.

The caves had to remain closed for the health and safety of residents. The monument was able to reopen as use for a fitness trail last May.

Since the cave couldn't reopen, the park offered virtual tours instead. In addition to the cave tours, there were also an online video series including videos about wildlife and science, as well as behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.

There will be safety modifications in the cave upon reopening. Masks will be required for everyone during the tour, at the entrance and exit, and in the visitor center and restrooms. Masks are not required when hiking the cave trail.

E-tickets are available for purchase by clicking here. Park officials suggest purchasing tickets up to 30 days in advance because they sell out so quickly.

Superintendent Jim Ireland said in a statement:

"We are happy to welcome visitors back to the park caves but this plan really depends on the support and cooperation of all of our visitors this summer, especially compliance with the mask requirement inside the dark, wet cave system. If everyone works together, we hope to safely continue tours throughout the summer."

Photo: Getty Images