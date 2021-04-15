Uber Driver Accused Of Kicking Down Door Of LSU Student

An Uber driver has been arrested for allegedly kicking down the door of a Louisiana State University student's off-campus apartment earlier this month, WBRZ reports. The man, identified as 47-year-old Jose Cruz Fernandez, of St. Gabriel, and reportedly been her rideshare driver earlier that night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the early morning hours of April 7 at The Exchange apartments on Burbank Drive. The victim had requested a ride through Uber around 2 a.m. to take her home. When she arrived to her apartment, she said Fernandez stayed in the parking lot outside.

After around 10 minutes inside her apartment, she claims to have heard banging at her front door, WBRZ reports. When she looked through the peephole, she saw Fernandez outside her door. She began yelling at him to leave, but he refused, eventually kicking in the door and walking inside. Shortly after, he saw that her roommate was also home, sending him running from the scene.

Police were able to track Fernandez down using the information listed on the ridesharing app. He was arrested and charged Wednesday (April 14) with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Following news that one of its drivers allegedly broke into a user's home, Uber released the following statement to WAFB:

"The reported details and behavior of the driver are alarming and he has been deactivated from the Uber platform. We are working with law enforcement on their investigation."

Photo: Getty Images