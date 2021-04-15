Feedback

VIDEO: Cows Trot Through Florida Neighborhood, Unfazed By Sprinklers

By Zuri Anderson

April 15, 2021

A group of cows were getting some attention when they wandered into a Florida neighborhood. First Coast News reported about the cattle's stroll on Wednesday (April 14), where four of them were munching on some grass in Jacksonville's Westside.

A neighbor told reporters tried to make the cows go away by turning on her sprinklers and activating her car alarm. The animals weren't deterred, but they did stop to get a drink of water from the sprinklers.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said they didn't get any calls about cow activity in the area, but a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office vehicle happened to pull up. Police also responded and even tried to wrangle the cows in one place, reporters learned. A representative for the cow's owner eventually came to the area and picked up the cattle.

First Coast News said the cows live on the other side of the nearby woods but got loose.

Interestingly enough, Jacksonville has a long history with cows. Reporters said the city's original name was Cowford, "with cattle serving as the state's original industry before citrus and tourism took over as the major source of income for Florida."

Photo: Getty Images

