VIDEO: Driver Busts Through Traffic Arm Trying To Jump Florida Drawbridge

A drive reportedly smashed through a traffic arm to jump a drawbridge that was opening, according to WFLA.

Police said the stunt happened in Daytona Beach, Florida on Monday (April 12). Camera footage shows the driver of an SUV blowing through signals and traffic arms that were down, officers said.

Another traffic arm was struck out of view of the camera, reporters added, leaving the arms damaged. That's when one camera caught the driver approaching the Main Street bridge as it was going up. The vehicle went airborne as it reportedly crossed the gap.

WESH 2 said the traffic arms had to be replaced. Police said they believe they've identified the driver, as well.