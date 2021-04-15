WATCH: Fan Captures Video Of Lil Nas X's Mom Begging For Food In Atlanta
By Kelly Fisher
April 15, 2021
Lil Nas X reportedly came under fire — and others are coming to his defense — after fans encountered his mother begging for money and food in Atlanta.
The rapper, who has previously confirmed his mother’s battle with addiction, appeared not to be helping the woman who held a “Feed Me” sign on a street corner. A fan noticed her and recorded a video asking whether she was Lil Nas’ mom, Ace Showbiz reported Wednesday (April 14). The video was since posted to Instagram and shared by The Neighborhood Talk.
“Praying that some healing takes place on both parts,” the post reads. “We don’t know the backstory but hopefully they work things out. Lil Nas did speak about his upbringing on Tik Tok and he definitely had it rough. He did pay for his mother to go to rehab but it didn’t go well.”
The video has garnered more than 12,700 likes on The Neighborhood Talk Instagram post as of Thursday (April 15).
Though some have wondered why Lil Nas X wouldn't offer help, other commenters raised points about the complication of addiction.
Though Lil Nas X hasn’t publicly commented on the video as of Thursday, Ace Showbiz noted that he explained in January 2020 that he didn’t have a strong relationship with his mother:
"I never really talk about my mom,” he reportedly told Variety at the time. “She's an addict so we don't have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better - things didn't quite work out. But there's still love..."
