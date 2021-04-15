WWE Announces Release Of Several Notable Superstars

WWE announced the release of several notable superstars on Thursday (April 15.)

The company issued the following statement on its official website Thursday afternoon:

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021.

"We wish them the best in all of their future endeavors."

Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp reports John Laurinaitis, WWE's head of talent relations, "has been making the calls to talent and citing budget cuts as the reason for the WWE releases," according to sources.