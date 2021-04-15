YFN Lucci Allegedly Violated His $500K Bond, Could Possibly Face Jail Time

YFN Lucci is facing the possibility of being sent back to jail.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old rapper, who was released on bond in February to await trial for murder, is being accused of violating his strict bond conditions the first day he was released from jail.

Per legal documents, obtained by the outlet, prosecutors claim Lucci violated the conditions of his $500,000 bond when he went to an Atlanta recording studio — a violation of his monitored release — and an Atlanta strip club, which they say is the same club at the center of an investigation into a gang-related shooting. They also claim YFN Lucci's ankle monitor was tampered with, "because they say there's lots of missing and irregular data regarding his whereabouts for extended periods of time," TMZ reported.

The prosecutors claims do not end there. They also allege that Lucci tested positive for marijuana and opiates following a drug test, which they say is yet another bond violation and reason for a judge to revoke his bond.

Prosecutors are asking that Lucci be kept in custody until the end of his murder case.

Lucci was released from jail on 500,000 bond back in February after he was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. As part of the terms of his release, Lucci had to surrender his passport, wear an ankle monitor while living in an undisclosed location, and adhere to a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, TMZ previously reported.

Additionally, Lucci was not allowed to leave his residence other than to attend medical appointments, see his children, or meet with his legal representation. He was also forbidden from contacting any alleged victims, witnesses, or co-defendants in his case, nor was he allowed to post on social media or associate with any known gang members or convicted felons.

Following prosecutor's recent filing, the "wet" rapper's attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ, "This attempt to revoke his bond is without merit and is replete with factual and legal inaccuracies." He added, "We will zealously fight this motion as we will with every aspect of this legally flawed prosecution."

Photo: Getty Images