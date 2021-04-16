Feedback

Attention Seattle: This Is Your Chance To Be In A Steven Soderbergh Movie

By Zuri Anderson

April 16, 2021

Want to be in a movie? Now is your chance.

Casting is open for an upcoming movie directed by Steven Sodenburgh, FOX Q13 reported, and they're looking for Seattle residents to play extras! KIMI stars Zoë Kravitz and follows an agorophonic woman who works in tech. Things start to take a turn when she discovers evidence of a violent crime. Jacob Vargas, Byron Bowers and Jamie Camil will also be in starring roles.

A callout from Rich King Casting said they're looking for people to play the role of protestors.

"When the city council of Seattle passes a 'safe zone' law aimed at restricting the movements of the homeless population, local activists take to the streets in protest," it read. Rich King said they're looking for all kinds of folks -- police officers, commuters, restaurant workers and more. He also told FOX Q13 that they will hire about 2,000 people.

The film will begin shooting in Seattle in May. These are paid roles, and actors who get the part will have to go through COVID-19 testing protocols.

If you're interested in applying, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

