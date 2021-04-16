Brothers Osborne's New Song 'Younger Me' Is A Love Letter To The Past

Brothers Osborne looks back to the past on their bittersweet new song.

On Friday (April 16), the sibling duo released a new single titled “Younger Me,” a whimsical song made of bittersweet recollections from childhood and finding hope and inspiration from all the challenging moments of youth. The song finds TJ Osborne singing to his younger self, “Younger me / Hanging out but not quite fitting in / Didn't know that being different / Really wouldn't be the end / Younger me.”

TJ follows the verse with even more lines of reassurance in the song’s promising chorus: “Youth ain't wasted on the young / These trips around the sun / I needed every one / To get where I'm standing now / It's an uphill road to run / For my father's son / Keep it together / It won't be that way forever.”

Co-written with his brother and bandmate John Osborne, TJ wrote “Younger Me” in response to the support he’s received since coming out as gay earlier this year.

"It's a hard thing to describe and a very difficult thing to go through, and I even had a lot of support around me. But once I finally came out, I didn't really understand the magnitude of how much people cared about me and loved me and supported me," the country musician told CBS This Morning at the time. "Had I known that the whole time, I would have done it probably a long time ago and saved myself a lot of strife."

"Younger Me" arrives on the heels of Brothers Osborne's announcing their "We’re Not for Everyone Tour," a 50-show jaunt setting across the U.S. starting this July.

Photo: Getty Images