Families Of FedEx Workers Wait For Hours For News On Loved Ones

By Anna Gallegos

April 16, 2021

The families of people working at an Indianapolis FedEx hub waited for hours on Friday to find out if their loved ones were safe or among the casualties of Thursday night's shooting.

Indianapolis Metro Police asked workers' families to meet at a nearby Holiday Inn after eight people were killed and at least five others injured.

The shooting happened at 11 p.m. Thursday, and as of Friday at 4 p.m., some families have waited up to 16 hours for word about their loved ones, Darius Johnson of FOX 59 reported.

“It just gets difficult because you see the hurt and pain in their eyes,” Orlando Jordan Jr., a chaplain with the police department, told FOX 59. “It’s the pain of waiting and the pain of being unsure of the safety of your loved one. That is probably one of the most difficult things to see and be a part of.” 

Frustration for the families began immediately after the shooting. FedEx employees could not call or text loved ones because of a company policy that bans them from carrying their cell phones during work hours.

“It is hard because if my friend had a phone, he would be able to contact me right away. Even if it’s a message with one letter, you know he is living," FedEx employee Jose Lopez told the Indy Star as he waited for news of his friend at the Holiday Inn.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, authorities have not publicly identified any of the victims. The Sikh Coalition did say that members of the Sikh community were among the injured and the dead.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, a former FedEx employee. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Photo: Getty Images

