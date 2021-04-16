Fridge Explodes In Texas Family's Home And No One Knows Why

In was a normal February night in the Bolaños' Fort Worth home when there was a sudden explosion.

“All of a sudden, we hear a large bang like an explosive. We came to the kitchen, I see smoke, I ran, got my phone and called the fire department," Llajaira Bolaños told NBC DFW.

The family's fridge had unexpectedly exploded at 11 p.m. on February 2.

Bolaños, her husband, and their children were all safe and uninjured, but the explosion blew out nearby French doors. The family also found pieces of their 8-year-old Whirlpool fridge around their kitchen.

The Fort Worth Fire Department didn't know what caused the explosion but said it was nothing criminal.

The family said that the fridge was working as it should have before the blast, and there were no known recalls or defects on the model they owned.

Whirlpool called the explosion an "isolated incident" and is investigating. But right now, no one knows what caused the explosion.

Random fridge explosions do happen but are incredibly rare. In 2018, a Florida family's fridge suddenly blew up without a known cause.

Homeowners don't need to freak out that their fridge will blow up, but experts recommend doing preventative maintenance to keep everything running smoothly and in one piece.

A handyman who spoke to NBC DFW recommends checking your fridge to make sure there's enough airflow and to move it a few inches away from any walls.

Realtor.com recommends that people clean the fridge's exterior and coils.

Photo: Getty Ima