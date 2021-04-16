Man Who Ran Every Utah Street Last Year Made Maps Of City Hot Spots
By Ginny Reese
April 16, 2021
One Utah man spent 2020 exploring Salt Lake City in a fun, creative way.
2 KUTV reported that the man set a goal to run every street in Salt Lake City's 110.4 square miles.
The man, Bryant Heath, noticed that he had only explored about 85% of the city, so he set out to explore more.
According to an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, Heath said that he ran about 994 miles during 118 sessions with an average pace of about eight minutes per mile. He gained a whopping 37,000 feet in elevation wile running as well.
Because of his efforts, he was inspired to create the Instagram account called "Unusual SLC Sights."
Heath explained on the "Data is Beautiful" subreddit:
"Salt Lake City is a very runner friendly city with mostly grid-like streets with large shoulders and/or sidewalks."
Heath was inspired to create different maps of city hot spots. He began by creating a map of every mural in the city, and the rest stemmed from there.
"The Mural Map was the first big project because I had so many of the areas where they are prevalent included in my running notes. So, I drove around (with my then newborn in toe, trying to get her to nap!) and took photos of each one. I crisscrossed the city to pick-up any stragglers I may have forgotten and used Reddit to crowdsource about a dozen ones I inadvertently left out."
Follow Heath's adventures on his instagram page, by clicking here, to see what he comes up with in the future.
Photo: Getty Images