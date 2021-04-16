Man Who Ran Every Utah Street Last Year Made Maps Of City Hot Spots

One Utah man spent 2020 exploring Salt Lake City in a fun, creative way.

2 KUTV reported that the man set a goal to run every street in Salt Lake City's 110.4 square miles.

The man, Bryant Heath, noticed that he had only explored about 85% of the city, so he set out to explore more.

According to an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, Heath said that he ran about 994 miles during 118 sessions with an average pace of about eight minutes per mile. He gained a whopping 37,000 feet in elevation wile running as well.

Because of his efforts, he was inspired to create the Instagram account called "Unusual SLC Sights."