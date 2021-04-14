Frontier Airlines Announced Expansion Of Salt Lake City Services

Frontier Airlines announced an expansion of its Salt Lake City services this summer, reported 2 KUTV.

The airline will add nonstop flights to Chicago O'Hare and Dallas starting in June of this year.

In celebration of the added services, Frontier is offering some special discounts.

You can snag some fares as low as $49 if you purchase tickets by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Monday.

The lowered fares are available for select flights between June 10, 2021 and October 10, 2021. The only blackout dates are June 30, 2021 through July 7th, 2021 and September 1-7, 2021.

There is no requirement of a round-trip purchase.

Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines said in a press release:

"We're excited to expand our Salt Lake City network to a total of six routes with nonstop flights to two popular summer destinations: Chicago and Dallas. With summer 2021 quickly approaching, we're adding flights to places people want to visit and offering low fares to get there. We look forward to welcoming fun-seeking travelers aboard these routes to explore new places."

The airline has incorporated "sweeping health and safety enhancements" to ensure the health and safety of all passengers and crew members.

Click here to book a flight, to see more about the airline's COVID-19 safety standards, or to find more information about the expansion.

Photo: Getty Images