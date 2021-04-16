Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Durk Make A Stripper 'Movie' With New Music Video
By Paris Close
April 16, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Durk hit the strip club in their new music video.
The Grammy-winning rapper unveiled the visual for her new single “Movie,” a raunchy collaboration from her debut studio album Good News. The track, featuring hot rhymes from the Chicago emcee, received a music video treatment showing Meg in sexy, seductive outfits and dancing onstage with strippers as Durk makes it rain.
On the Tay Keith-produced beat, she raps: “Told that n—a give me the money, don't know what you playin' for / This expensive, don't bе touchin' on what you ain't payin' for / Eat my c—hie, let's make a moviе, n—a / I’m talkin' ASMR, let me hear you chew it, n—a / The only L I hold got that V right there next to it / My p—y tight, but I might let him add some stretch to it, ah.”
“Movie” is the latest collaboration the Texas native has released this year following her feature on “Pop It” with Bankroll Freddie, Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes,” and the Bobby Sessions-assisted joint “I’m a King” from the Coming 2 America soundtrack.
2021 is already shaping up to be a triumphant year for Meg, who recently home her first Grammys this year's ceremony, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her “Savage” remix with fellow Houston hottie Beyonce. Meg also claimed the Best New Artist award, becoming the first female rapper to do so since Lauryn Hill’s historical win in 1999.
Photo: Getty Images