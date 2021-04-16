Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Durk Make A Stripper 'Movie' With New Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Durk hit the strip club in their new music video.

The Grammy-winning rapper unveiled the visual for her new single “Movie,” a raunchy collaboration from her debut studio album Good News. The track, featuring hot rhymes from the Chicago emcee, received a music video treatment showing Meg in sexy, seductive outfits and dancing onstage with strippers as Durk makes it rain.

On the Tay Keith-produced beat, she raps: “Told that n—a give me the money, don't know what you playin' for / This expensive, don't bе touchin' on what you ain't payin' for / Eat my c—hie, let's make a moviе, n—a / I’m talkin' ASMR, let me hear you chew it, n—a / The only L I hold got that V right there next to it / My p—y tight, but I might let him add some stretch to it, ah.”