My Chemical Romance Push Back Reunion Tour Dates To 2022

By Katrina Nattress

April 16, 2021

It looks like fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see My Chemical Romance's reunion. On Friday (April 16), the band announced it was pushing back its already postponed tour dates to 2022.

"My Chemical Romance is postponing our 2021 touring plans until 2022," they wrote on social media. "We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022."

See MCR's post and the new tour dates below.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates

03/12/2022 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outerfields at Western Springs

05/17/2022 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Sessions

05/19/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

05/21/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

05/22/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

05/24/2022 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

06/04/2022 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

06/21/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN (SOLD OUT)

06/22/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN

08/29/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)

09/05/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/07/2022 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (SOLD OUT)

09/11/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)

09/13/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/15/2022 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (SOLD OUT)

09/20/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

09/21/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

09/24/2022 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center (SOLD OUT)

09/27/2022 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)

09/28/2022 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)

09/30/2022 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/03/2022 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (SOLD OUT)

10/05/2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/07/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/11/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/12/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/14/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/15/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

