My Chemical Romance Push Back Reunion Tour Dates To 2022

It looks like fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see My Chemical Romance's reunion. On Friday (April 16), the band announced it was pushing back its already postponed tour dates to 2022.

"My Chemical Romance is postponing our 2021 touring plans until 2022," they wrote on social media. "We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022."

See MCR's post and the new tour dates below.