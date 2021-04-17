Britney Spears Addresses Fans' Concerns About Her Wellbeing In New Video

Britney Spears shared a new video addressing fans’ concerns about her wellbeing.

On Friday (April 16), the “Toxic” superstar, 39, took to Instagram with a candid video from home responding to those wanting to know if she’s truly all right.

Contrary to speculations, Spears assured her followers she’s “extremely happy.” The musician expressed as much in the video when answering frequently asked questions from fans.

“Next question is, am I OK? Yes, I’m totally fine,” said Spears. “I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

This appears to be the first time Spears has directly addressed questions of concern from her fans, who seemed relieved and satisfied with her response.

“She ANSWERED QUESTIONS WEVE ACTUALLY BEEN ASKING WE LOVE U QUEEN,” one user commented.

However, other users, like this one, were skeptical of the “Break the Ice” star’s seemingly nervous behavior in the clip: “The way she keeps looking to the side & the strange cuts don’t sit right with me 🤔🥺💔”