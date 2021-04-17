Jennifer Lopez 'Likes' Shady Instagram Post After Alex Rodriguez Breakup

Is Jennifer Lopez sending a subliminal message about her breakup with Alex Rodriguez?

The “On the Floor” musician has apparently been feeling unappreciated lately, as per a recent Instagram post she “liked” expressing as much. The post came in the form of a quote from poet Reuben Holmes, who shared: “Don’t make her think you care when you have never given a f—k about her.”

“Don’t let them manipulate you,” Holmes captioned the post. “How many times have you been told ‘I love you’ by someone who has continued to treat you like s—t?”

Even though it’s very little to go on, Lopez’s “liking” the quote has… interesting timing considering the quote was shared Thursday (April 15), the same day J-Rod officially called it quits.