Parents Urged To Stop Using Peloton Tread+ After Child's Death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is telling parents with young children to stop using the Peloton Tread+ immediately. The warning comes after the agency has received 39 reports of children being injured by the treadmill. In one of those incidents, a child died as a result of their injuries.

"CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," the agency said in a press release.

CPSC also released a video that shows two children playing on the treadmill. One of the children gets pulled underneath the exercise machine but was able to free themselves.

If parents wish to keep using the treadmill, which retails for $4,295, CPSC advises they keep it in a locked room and unplug it and remove the safety key when it is not in use.

Peloton refuted the agency's claims in a statement. The company assured consumers the Tread+ is safe if users follow the safety instructions.

"The company is troubled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) unilateral press release about the Peloton Tread+ because it is inaccurate and misleading. There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed. Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times," Peloton said.

