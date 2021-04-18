Carrie Underwood Recruits CeCe Winans For 'My Savior' Medley At ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood put her gospel album, My Savior, at the forefront of her 2021 ACM Awards performance on Sunday night (April 18).

For the American Idol OG's set, which was introduced by Dolly Parton, Underwood flew through a number of tracks from her 13-track LP, which landed atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. During the four-song medley, the singer rocked a sparkling dress on-stage and ran through a number of tracks for the limited ACM audience, including "Amazing Grace," the CeCe Winans-featured "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," "The Old Rugged Cross," and "How Great Thou Art." Underwood also recruited a full church choir to help push the sentiments of the set, but it was her final vocal moments on stage that truly stole the show.

Prior to recording "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," Underwood admitted that she was nervous about asking Winans to join her on the cut. "We had talked about asking CeCe to come and sing something with me," she previously said about conceptualizing the duet. "We were trying to figure out the game plan, and I always get really nervous about asking people to come sing with me."

As for Winans' take, it seems as if Underwood had nothing to be nervous about when it came to the offer. "We had fun. I looked at her and I said, 'Hey, are you ready for what God will do with this project?’ She looked at me and said, ‘Yeah, I think so,'" she recalled. "Because these songs are powerful, anointed songs and her voice is spectacular. She’s introducing old, powerful songs to a new generation and to a new audience. I think that's spectacular."