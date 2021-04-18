Evanescence Announces Livestream Concert Hosted By Alice Cooper

After nearly a year of rolling out new singles, Evanescence released The Bitter Truth—their first album of new material in over a decade — on March 26. Now, they're gearing up to perform the songs for the first time during a livestream hosted by rock legend Alice Cooper.

The "Driven To Perform" show will also feature the winner of a battle of the bands-type competition. Groups vying to open for Evanescence were asked to cover Cooper's 1971 hit "Under My Wheels." The contest has been narrowed down to three acts: Columbus, Ohio’s South Of Eden, Illinois’ Ashland, and Los Angeles' Suspect208, which features London Hudson (son of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash) on drums and Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo) on bass. Fans can vote for their favorite here.

“This garage band contest and the concept of being ‘Driven to Perform’ strike a chord with me because I started out in the music business really young," Cooper said in a statement. “I began my career the same way so many of these bands did. I was driven to someday get up on stage and perform. It is in garages across the country that so many musicians find their sound and get their start.”

"Driven To Perform" will be free to stream and premieres May 13 at 9pm ET. See Evanescence's announcement tweet below.