Evanescence Releases 'The Bitter Truth,' Their First Album In Over A Decade

After nearly a year of rolling out new singles, Evanescence released The Bitter Truth — their first album of new material in over a decade.

The album was recorded during the pandemic but that didn't dampen the mood in the studio. In fact, the extra time was welcomed by the band. “The energy was just amped,” singer Amy Lee told Rolling Stone late last year. “We were in there on fire. Now, the guys are back at their homes, and I am wading through the aftermath of all the music, piecing it together, and finalizing the record. …The upside of this time is that I’ve had to buckle down and focus. Even on the days that I don’t want to, I come out here and I go, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s finish the album.’”

The vocalist mirrored that sentiment to Kerrang! "There are so many little tiny details in our music and in our art – I can’t let anything go. Every time I listen to something that’s unfinished, which I’ve been doing aaaaaall year, I’ve only been thinking about what’s wrong with it; I hear all the little things that still need to change, whether it’s,​‘That keyboard is too loud!’ or,​ ‘That one line is not good enough!’" she explained. However, after its completion, Lee found herself listening to the album on repeat.

"My mood, my heart, has totally changed now I can listen back to the entire album and not hear anything that sounds like a mistake, or something I still have to fix," she added. "I can just enjoy it for the first time really – I can’t tell you how good that feels. I’ve just been listening to it on repeat.”

Evanescence gave fans a taste of what to expect on The Bitter Truth with singles “Wasted on You,” “The Game Is Over,” “Use My Voice," “Yeah Right” and “Better Without You.”