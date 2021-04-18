'Whoa!' Rapper Black Rob Dead At 51: Missy Elliott, Q-Tip & More React

Ex-Bad Boy rapper Black Rob has died. He was 51.

The New York native, who rose to popularity for his hit 2000 song “Whoa!”, passed away this weekend, his former label mate Mark Curry has confirmed. According to reports, Black Rob, whose birth name is Robert Ross, died due to kidney failure.

“I don’t know where to begin, but I thank everybody for the donations. Rob passed away about an hour ago,” a teary-eyed Curry shared of the late lyricist in an emotional video posted to Instagram Saturday (April 17). “We’ve lost a lot [of] legends and we can’t afford to lose anymore.”

The unfortunate news comes just a week after the hip-hop community mourned the death of DMX, to whom Ross paid tribute on camera from a hospital bed, sparking concern from fans who were unaware of his debilitating health battle.