African Wild Cat Found By Clark County Firefighters While Battling Blaze

Firefighters in Southwest Washington made a startling discovery while they helped extinguish a blaze Sunday (April 19) -- a wild cat native to Africa, Oregon Live reported.

Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a single-story home in the Felida neighborhood, which is north of Vancouver, according to Clark County Fire District 6. Officials said the flames spread to the attic of the house, and the homeowner tried dousing the flames as firefighters arrived.

Reporters said the fire was brought under control in 25 minutes, but one firefighter was suffered an injury. They were reportedly bitten on their fingers by a serval, a savannah wild cat native to Sub-Saharan Africa. Officials estimate the cat weighed 60 to 70 pounds, even though that species typically weigh up to 40 pounds in the wild.

"With the fire out, the firefighters decided to close up the house with the cat inside until the homeowner and animal control officers could contain it. It was later captured safely," Oregon Live wrote.

Fire district officials said the serval was “unharmed, just a little freaked out.”

Photo: Clark County Fire District 6