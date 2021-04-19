Feedback

African Wild Cat Found By Clark County Firefighters While Battling Blaze

By Zuri Anderson

April 19, 2021

Firefighters in Southwest Washington made a startling discovery while they helped extinguish a blaze Sunday (April 19) -- a wild cat native to Africa, Oregon Live reported.

Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a single-story home in the Felida neighborhood, which is north of Vancouver, according to Clark County Fire District 6. Officials said the flames spread to the attic of the house, and the homeowner tried dousing the flames as firefighters arrived.

Reporters said the fire was brought under control in 25 minutes, but one firefighter was suffered an injury. They were reportedly bitten on their fingers by a serval, a savannah wild cat native to Sub-Saharan Africa. Officials estimate the cat weighed 60 to 70 pounds, even though that species typically weigh up to 40 pounds in the wild.

"With the fire out, the firefighters decided to close up the house with the cat inside until the homeowner and animal control officers could contain it. It was later captured safely," Oregon Live wrote.

Fire district officials said the serval was “unharmed, just a little freaked out.”

Photo: Clark County Fire District 6

Chat About African Wild Cat Found By Clark County Firefighters While Battling Blaze

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.