Chris Evans' Flirty Response To Lizzo's Drunk DM Is Driving Her Wild
By Paris Close
April 19, 2021
Lizzo revealed how Chris Evans responded to her sending him a flirty DM while drunk.
After the “Truth Hurts” singer drunkenly slid into the Captain America actor’s DMs earlier this month, the 39-year-old hunk officially replied the following day with a DM of his own.
"No shame in a drunk DM 😘 god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]," Evans quipped back (referring to last year's NSFW photo leak), as per a video showing the pop star’s elated reaction to his message as she screamed and rejoiced. What’s more, the Avengers star actually followed her back on Instagram. (You go, Lizzo!)
In case you missed her initial message, the 32-year-old entertainer’s liquid courage gave her what it took to shoot her shot at the Marvel star, to whom she sent three emojis: one of the blowing wind, a woman playing basketball, and of a basketball.
"Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke,” the “Juice” star quipped in the post’s caption.
“The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him,”
Lizzo says in the clip, mouthing the words to Tatayanna Mitchell’s audio. “And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."
This isn’t the first time Lizzo has taken her chances with Evans, who made her lost her cool after he responded to a Twitter video she made back in 2019.
“Rare footage of me as a child,” Lizzo captioned the funny clip at the time, to which he replied, “This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be.”
Her response? “Wow marry me.”
We’re keeping our fingers crossed for you, girl!
