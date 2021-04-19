Chris Evans' Flirty Response To Lizzo's Drunk DM Is Driving Her Wild

Lizzo revealed how Chris Evans responded to her sending him a flirty DM while drunk.

After the “Truth Hurts” singer drunkenly slid into the Captain America actor’s DMs earlier this month, the 39-year-old hunk officially replied the following day with a DM of his own.

"No shame in a drunk DM 😘 god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]," Evans quipped back (referring to last year's NSFW photo leak), as per a video showing the pop star’s elated reaction to his message as she screamed and rejoiced. What’s more, the Avengers star actually followed her back on Instagram. (You go, Lizzo!)

In case you missed her initial message, the 32-year-old entertainer’s liquid courage gave her what it took to shoot her shot at the Marvel star, to whom she sent three emojis: one of the blowing wind, a woman playing basketball, and of a basketball.