Cleveland Indians Boost Capacity To 40% At Progressive Field

The capacity limit at Progressive Field is rising.

The Cleveland Indians will allow 40% capacity — up from the previous 30% — thanks to new state orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means about 14,000 fans will be allowed into the ballpark, cleveland.com reported Monday (April 19).

The Indians have teamed up with the Cleveland Clinic to make sure proper health and safety guidelines are in place.

Officials announced 2021 policies at Progressive Field, including which masks are acceptable to wear, which bags are acceptable to bring into the stadium, and how to properly enter. Fans can check policies here.

“We are extremely fortunate to have one of the top medical centers in the world in our backyard to partner with and lead us in fan health and safety at Progressive Field,” said Neil Weiss, Cleveland Indians Senior Vice President, Ballpark Operations and Chief Information Officer. “We look forward to the day when we can welcome the best fans in baseball back to the ballpark.”

The Cleveland Indians will sell tickets month-by-month, so tickets to May games will go on sale May 3, cleveland.com noted. The Cleveland Indians say the month-by-month basis will be in place “until further notice.”

Photo: Getty Images