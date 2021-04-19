Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Crew Of Capsized Boat

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday (April 19) that it was suspending search and rescue efforts for missing crew members nearly a week after the Seacor Power boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico with 19 crew members on board, WWLTV reports. As of Monday, six of the crew were found alive, five were found dead, and eight remain unaccounted for.

"We've had to make the difficult decision to suspend search and rescue efforts at sunset today," Coast Guard spokesperson Capt. Will Watson said during a press conference Monday (April 19).

According to the news outlet, Seacor Marine CEO John Gellert said crews would continue searching the Power for signs of the missing crew over, but recovery efforts depend on weather conditions.

"The weather and the conditions not only on the surface, but below the surface; the currents are currently very strong and that will determine diving windows," said Gellert. "When we are able to dive, we will dive continuously."

The National Transportation Safety Board will now investigate what caused the boat to sink, a task that is expected to take between 12 to 24 months. Gellert said Seacor will work closely with the NTSB throughout its investigation and has already turned over record and communications from the ship.

