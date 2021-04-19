Feedback

Demi Lovato Slams Frozen Yogurt Shop, Deems Them 'Diet Culture Vultures'

By Hayden Brooks

April 19, 2021

Demi Lovato went off on a frozen yogurt spot in Los Angeles for pushing "diet" options.

On Saturday (April 17), Lovato took to Instagram Stories to slam The Bigg Chill for seemingly positioning their low-sugar/low-fat/fat-free treats close to their checkout counter. "Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter," she wrote, adding. "Do better please" and the hashtag #dietculturevultures.

Lovato took it a step further by sharing her plans to call out other "harmful" messaging from companies. "So I think I'm gonna have to make that hashtag a thing," she continued. "I will be calling harmful messages from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating."

The Bigg Chill responded to the star's callout by stating that they "carry items for diabetics, [people with] celiac disease, vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well."

Lovato's struggle with food is the topic of her upcoming NBC pilot, Hungry, which will follow "friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better."

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato

