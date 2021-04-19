Dog Gnaws Of Its Leg To Free Itself From Coyote Trap Near San Antonio

A dog is up for adoption in San Antonio after it had to chew off its leg to save its life.

A Good Samaritan saw the 1-year-old shepherd mix named Shelby with its back right paw in a coyote trap in March, but Shelby wouldn't let the man get near her.

The man saw the dog again a few days later, and she was in bad shape. Shelby was missing her back right leg, which she gnawed off to free herself from the trap. She also had cuts all over her body and looked like she got into a fight with another dog or coyote.

Shelby's leg had also become infected, and the poor pup was in pain. She finally let the man get close enough to her and he took her to the San Antonio Humane Society for help.

“We were able to treat Shelby immediately. The first and most dramatic was an amputation to her rear leg that had been trapped in the coyote trap," SAHS Chief Veterinarian Dr. Kristine Hawkins said in a statement.

With the help of laser therapy to speed up healing and physical therapy exercises, Shelby was no longer a scared and shy dog.

“Eventually, she warmed up enough to give us a tail wag and kisses. Just this past weekend, we convinced her to venture outside. Now, she is absolutely thriving. She loves to run around outside and play!" said Dr. Hawkins.

Shelby is now up for adoption and the humane society hopes she'll find a family who'll appreciate everything she's gone through.

Photo: San Antonio Humane Society