Feedback

Everyone 16+ Is Now Eligible For The COVID-19 Vaccine In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

April 19, 2021

Everyone age 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago as of Monday (April 19).

This marks the city joining the rest of Illinois, which expanded eligibility to those 16 and up earlier this month.

More than half go Chicagoans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Though eligibility expanded Monday, local officials still urge patience as the city garners enough doses of the vaccine, ABC 7 Chicago noted.

"Opening vaccine eligibility to all adults in Chicago is another important milestone in our goal of vaccinating everyone, and moving past the pandemic to reopen our city safely," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one, but I want to remind people to be patient in getting an appointment, since our vaccine supply is still very limited."

Before vaccine eligibility expanded in Chicago, however, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that Chicagoans are “absolutely welcome” to sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine in other parts of the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health previously announced that vaccine eligibility would expand in parts of the state “where demand appears to have waned.”

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Everyone 16+ Is Now Eligible For The COVID-19 Vaccine In Chicago

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.