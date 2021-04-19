Everyone 16+ Is Now Eligible For The COVID-19 Vaccine In Chicago

Everyone age 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago as of Monday (April 19).

This marks the city joining the rest of Illinois, which expanded eligibility to those 16 and up earlier this month.

More than half go Chicagoans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Though eligibility expanded Monday, local officials still urge patience as the city garners enough doses of the vaccine, ABC 7 Chicago noted.

"Opening vaccine eligibility to all adults in Chicago is another important milestone in our goal of vaccinating everyone, and moving past the pandemic to reopen our city safely," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one, but I want to remind people to be patient in getting an appointment, since our vaccine supply is still very limited."

Before vaccine eligibility expanded in Chicago, however, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that Chicagoans are “absolutely welcome” to sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine in other parts of the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health previously announced that vaccine eligibility would expand in parts of the state “where demand appears to have waned.”

