Get Ready For 4/20: Here Are Some Activities To Keep You Busy In Seattle
By Zuri Anderson
April 19, 2021
As the first state to legalize recreational marijuana, Washingtonians have the freedom to light up wherever they're permitted. That means Tuesday (April 20) will be rife with celebrations centered around the relaxing green plant.
April 20, or 4/20, is the day weed lovers and enthusiasts express their love and enjoyment of marijuana, plus its benefits and role in society. As such, there are bound to be marijuana-themed events in the Emerald City. Due to the ongoing pandemic, most events will be taking place online. Here's are some activities for you do to take part in 4/20 this year.
Check out the SPLIFF Film Festival
Not only do you get to watch some cannabis-themed films, but you can participate in an online smoke out. The 2021 SPLIFF Film Festival returns as a virtual event due to the pandemic. The festival is going through the rest of this week, but on Tuesday, Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture will be hosting an online viewing party and smoke out. According to the website, these films were made "by stoners for stoners," showcasing a wide range of artistic talent and expression.
What's even better is that you can keep the celebrations going through the rest of the week. To see the rest of their upcoming events, click here.
Watch Chopped 420
Ever heard of Food Network's Chopped? Well if you're familiar with that show, you may enjoy Chopped 420. Like its predecessor, chefs will compete to create an appetizer, entree and dessert with weed, CBD-infused ingredients and other food items. Judges, including drag performer Laganja Estranja and chef Luke Reyes, will be tasting their dishes. Comedian Ron Funches will be hosting.
Here's the catch: the show premieres on Tuesday and is exclusive to DiscoveryPlus. You can, however, do a seven-day free trial to get a feel for it and some other shows. For more information, click here. Watch the trailer below.
Visit local dispensaries, take advantage of deals
One of the best ways to celebrate 4/20 is to share the love with local dispensaries and weed shops. These stores sell edibles, flowers, vapes, pre-rolls, CBD-infused items and other selections. Pot Shop Seattle provides edible recipes on their website and is a dog-friendly spot. Have a Heart in Belltown not only sells marijuana-based products, but it's near Pike Place Market and other restaurants and shops. You can spend some time in Northgate Mall before you swing by Fweedom's vast selection of products.
If you're thinking about shopping online, we got you covered. You can check out Leafly for all the deals and discounts from local distributors for 4/20.
Join in-person or virtually for a charity event
You can participate in this free event at home or at Substation in Fremont. "Crank the Dank for the Ballard Food Bank" is a fundraiser event featuring local artists, including Dank, Of the Heavy Sun, Sea Salt, Summoned by Giants, the Punktuals, and Moon Jackson. Proceeds will go toward the Ballard Food Bank. If you want to participate in person, drop by 645 NW 45th St. They will also be livestreaming on Twitch. For more information, click here.
