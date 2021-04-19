Get Ready For 4/20: Here Are Some Activities To Keep You Busy In Seattle

As the first state to legalize recreational marijuana, Washingtonians have the freedom to light up wherever they're permitted. That means Tuesday (April 20) will be rife with celebrations centered around the relaxing green plant.

April 20, or 4/20, is the day weed lovers and enthusiasts express their love and enjoyment of marijuana, plus its benefits and role in society. As such, there are bound to be marijuana-themed events in the Emerald City. Due to the ongoing pandemic, most events will be taking place online. Here's are some activities for you do to take part in 4/20 this year.

Check out the SPLIFF Film Festival

Not only do you get to watch some cannabis-themed films, but you can participate in an online smoke out. The 2021 SPLIFF Film Festival returns as a virtual event due to the pandemic. The festival is going through the rest of this week, but on Tuesday, Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture will be hosting an online viewing party and smoke out. According to the website, these films were made "by stoners for stoners," showcasing a wide range of artistic talent and expression.

What's even better is that you can keep the celebrations going through the rest of the week. To see the rest of their upcoming events, click here.