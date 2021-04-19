Here's A List Of Kentucky Parks To Visit During National Parks Week

The great outdoors are calling and it's time for you to answer.

This week is National Parks Week, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out, get some fresh air, and enjoy the nature around you.

National Parks Week is from April 17th through April 25th.

Here is a list of National Parks, monuments, memorials, recreational areas, and historic sites in Kentucky for you to explore this week:

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace - see a snippet of history in Hodgenville

- see a snippet of history in Hodgenville Big South Fork - see miles of scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs in Oneida

- see miles of scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs in Oneida Camp Nelson - see where thousands of enslaved people triumphantly escaped at this national monument

- see where thousands of enslaved people triumphantly escaped at this national monument Cumberland Gap - stand in awe and experience this national park in Middlesboro

- stand in awe and experience this national park in Middlesboro Fort Donelson - check out the national battlefield that spans across areas of Kentucky and Tennessee

- check out the national battlefield that spans across areas of Kentucky and Tennessee Lewis & Clark - follow the historic outbound and inbound routes of the Lewis and Clark Expedition as it spans across 16 states, including Kentucky

- follow the historic outbound and inbound routes of the Lewis and Clark Expedition as it spans across 16 states, including Kentucky Mammoth Cave - see rolling hills, deep river valleys, and the world's longest known cave system in Mammoth Cave

- see rolling hills, deep river valleys, and the world's longest known cave system in Mammoth Cave Mill Springs Battlefield - explore the rolling fields where the battle took place at this national monument

- explore the rolling fields where the battle took place at this national monument Trail of Tears- commemorate the survival of the Cherokee people on the national historic trail that spans across nine states, including Kentucky

Photo: Getty Images