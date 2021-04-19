Feedback

Here's A List Of Kentucky Parks To Visit During National Parks Week

By Ginny Reese

April 19, 2021

Dog Slaughter Falls with Stone Cove

The great outdoors are calling and it's time for you to answer.

This week is National Parks Week, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out, get some fresh air, and enjoy the nature around you.

National Parks Week is from April 17th through April 25th.

Here is a list of National Parks, monuments, memorials, recreational areas, and historic sites in Kentucky for you to explore this week:

  • Abraham Lincoln Birthplace- see a snippet of history in Hodgenville
  • Big South Fork- see miles of scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs in Oneida
  • Camp Nelson- see where thousands of enslaved people triumphantly escaped at this national monument
  • Cumberland Gap- stand in awe and experience this national park in Middlesboro
  • Fort Donelson- check out the national battlefield that spans across areas of Kentucky and Tennessee
  • Lewis & Clark- follow the historic outbound and inbound routes of the Lewis and Clark Expedition as it spans across 16 states, including Kentucky
  • Mammoth Cave- see rolling hills, deep river valleys, and the world's longest known cave system in Mammoth Cave
  • Mill Springs Battlefield- explore the rolling fields where the battle took place at this national monument
  • Trail of Tears- commemorate the survival of the Cherokee people on the national historic trail that spans across nine states, including Kentucky

Photo: Getty Images

