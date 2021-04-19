Here's How To Rent Your Own Movie Theater In Wisconsin

Not only can Wisconsinites begin to return to the movies, they can reserve a theater all to themselves.

Movie Tavern in Brookfield upped its game when it comes to renting out its theaters — it was possible before the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, movie goers can easily reserve one online before arriving there.

It could be a good option particularly as everyone age 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

"We want people to feel safe, and we want some normalcy to come back into everybody’s lives," Adam Levetzow of the theater told Fox 6 Now.

The company explains that there are two ways movie goers can book a theater:

“Booking your own personal auditorium is the perfect way to host a safe, fun and stress-free social gathering. There are two distinct ways to reserve your event – a pure online booking (no dealing with a live person) or booking 100% of your event through a regional account manager.”

The online self-service option allows groups of up to 20 people to book theaters with movie and showtimes available online. They can also place food and drink orders, its website states.

Theater rentals start at $99, according to Fox 6 Now.

