Kourtney Kardashian Has NSFW Reaction To Travis Barker's Birthday Tribute

Ohh, la la. Travis Barker showered his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian with some birthday love — and well, she had an usual way of thanking him.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sunday (April 18), and the blink-182 drummer shared a heartwarming (and slightly NSFW) tribute post on Instagram to honor his girl’s special day. “I F–KING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash,” Barker captioned a series of photos of the couple kissing and embracing each other.

Apart from the endearing message Barker wrote for his sweetheart, the “All the Small Things” rocker also shared an erotic video showing Kourtney sucking on his thumb in the bedroom. The clip, below, shows the birthday girl peeling off of Barker's thumb, smiling in laughter.