Kourtney Kardashian Has NSFW Reaction To Travis Barker's Birthday Tribute
By Paris Close
April 19, 2021
Ohh, la la. Travis Barker showered his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian with some birthday love — and well, she had an usual way of thanking him.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sunday (April 18), and the blink-182 drummer shared a heartwarming (and slightly NSFW) tribute post on Instagram to honor his girl’s special day. “I F–KING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash,” Barker captioned a series of photos of the couple kissing and embracing each other.
Apart from the endearing message Barker wrote for his sweetheart, the “All the Small Things” rocker also shared an erotic video showing Kourtney sucking on his thumb in the bedroom. The clip, below, shows the birthday girl peeling off of Barker's thumb, smiling in laughter.
Kourtney’s sisters and famous friends couldn’t get enough of the tribute.
Kim Kardashian wrote, "❤️❤️❤️"
"The Duke and the Duchess!!!!!!!!!!! Bridgerton vibes," commented Khloe Kardashian.
Demi Lovato added, "Wow y’all are so hot it’s stupid 🔥"
The naughty birthday shoutout is just the latest PDA-filled gesture from the 45-year-old musician to Kourtney, whom he surprised earlier in the day with a massive floral arrangement.
In a video shared hours prior, Kourtney can be seen marveling over the hundreds of white tulips covering the floor and hanging from the ceiling in her house. (See those photos below.)
Photo: Getty Images