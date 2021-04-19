Feedback

NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Expecting Eighth Child

By Peyton Blakemore

April 19, 2021

NBA Youngboy may soon be a father of eight!

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old rapper's on-again-off-again girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, reportedly posted a photo from her baby shower that showed her cradling her baby bump.

It didn't take long for fans to speculate about the paternity of the unborn child, as many claimed that Youngboy is the father. Adding fuel to the rumor mill, Jazlyn also shared an update from Youngboy, who remains behind bars on federal weapons charges.

“He said ‘its cool cooler than my ice im waiting to put back on my neck its all good believe that," the message read.

Jazlyn concluded the note, "Sincerely Kentrell," which is Youngboy's birthname.

Shortly after Jazlyn posted Youngboy's message to her social media account, Yaya Mayweather, the mother of YoungBoy’s youngest child, posted a similar message to her Instagram Story, seemingly calling out Jazlyn for her post. “GIRL BYEEEE,” Yaya captioned the message.

Last month, Youngboy was indicted by a federal grand jury on firearm charges stemming from his September 2020 arrest. The "All In" rapper recently plead not guilty after being charged with one count of illegal possession of firearms by a felon, and possession of an unregistered weapon. A federal judge, however, ordered that he remain in jail without bond until he faces trial in June.

Photo: Getty Images

