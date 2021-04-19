NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Expecting Eighth Child

NBA Youngboy may soon be a father of eight!

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old rapper's on-again-off-again girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, reportedly posted a photo from her baby shower that showed her cradling her baby bump.

It didn't take long for fans to speculate about the paternity of the unborn child, as many claimed that Youngboy is the father. Adding fuel to the rumor mill, Jazlyn also shared an update from Youngboy, who remains behind bars on federal weapons charges.

“He said ‘its cool cooler than my ice im waiting to put back on my neck its all good believe that," the message read.

Jazlyn concluded the note, "Sincerely Kentrell," which is Youngboy's birthname.

Shortly after Jazlyn posted Youngboy's message to her social media account, Yaya Mayweather, the mother of YoungBoy’s youngest child, posted a similar message to her Instagram Story, seemingly calling out Jazlyn for her post. “GIRL BYEEEE,” Yaya captioned the message.