No One Was Driving Tesla That Crashed And Killed 2 In Texas

No one was behind the wheel of a Tesla that crashed and killed two people near Houston on Friday, April 16.

The 2019 Model S ran off the road after it was unable to negotiate a turn in Spring shortly before midnight. The car hit a tree and burst into flames.

It took nearly 4 hours and 30,000 gallons of water to put out the flames.

“Normally when the fire department arrives, they have the vehicle fire in control in minutes, but this went on close to four hours,” Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman told KHOU.

Fire crews had to call Tesla for help on how to put out the hard-to-extinguish fire.