Oregon Looking At Making Mask Mandate Permanent, Official Says

While some states are lifting COVID-19 restrictions, some officials in Oregon are thinking about going in the other direction.

KATU said a proposal was introduced to indefinitely extend rules requiring masks and social distancing in all businesses in the Beaver State. It states that these rules would stay in place until they are “no longer necessary to address the effects of the pandemic in the workplace.”

“We are not out of the woods yet,” Michael Wood said, who is the administrator of the state’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health. He argues the move is necessary to address a technicality in state law that requires a “permanent” rule to keep current restrictions from expiring.

"Besides mask and distancing requirements, Oregon's proposal includes more arcane workplace rules regarding air flow, ventilation, employee notification in case of an outbreak, and sanitation protocols," reporters wrote.

The agency reportedly received a record number of complaints over the proposal. Critics of the measure claim the "lack of clarity" from OSHA over COVID-19 vaccinations and case numbers complicates matters.

“When will masks be unnecessary? What scientific studies do these mandates rely on, particularly now that the vaccine is days away from being available to everyone?” state Sen. Kim Thatcher said. “Businesses have had to play ‘mask cop’ for the better part of a year now. They deserve some certainty on when they will no longer be threatened with fines.”

Wood said he is reviewing all the feedback to see if changes are needed before he makes a final decision by May 4, when the current rules lapse, according to KATU.

