Resorts World Las Vegas Finally Announces Official Opening Date

Resorts World Las Vegas has announced an opening date, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

The hotel-casino, owned by Malaysia-based Genting Group, announced on Monday that it will open its doors on June 24th. Ground breaking for the complex began back in 2015.

Guests can now start booking their stays at one of the 3,500 rooms and suites.

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a press release:

"After years of planning and constructing this monumental property with some of the most innovative partners in the industry, Resorts World Las Vegas will redefine the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with unmatched dining and entertainment, more variety of hotel accommodations than anywhere else on the Strip, and the city's most progressive technology."

Resorts World is located at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd and Desert Inn Road. The resort will feature 117,000 square feet of gaming space, 70,000 square feet of retail space, and a 5,000-capacity concert venue.

Sibella said:

"We are filled with gratitude and excitement as we approach our opening this June and hope to play a role in Las Vegas's rebound after what has been an incredibly challenging year for the destination and greater hospitality industry."

Photo: Getty Images