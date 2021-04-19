The Lumineers Postpone Tour To 2022, Reveal They're Working On A New Album

The Lumineers are the latest band to push their tour dates back to 2022, but the band paired its disappointing news with an exciting announcement: they're working on new music.

"To all of our North American fans who are holding on to their tickets from 2020, thank you for your patience throughout the last year… there’s both good and bad news," the folk rockers wrote on Instagram. "The bad news - we have decided that in order to create the safest environment possible for all involved, it is best to move all headline touring to 2022. The good news - we’re currently in the studio finishing our 4th album (!!) which we will tour on in 2022 and beyond."

"Again, we are beyond grateful for your patience throughout all of this, they added. "Refunds continue to be available at point of purchase. Stay tuned for more updates. Stay safe."

The new collection of songs will follow The Lumineers' 2019 album III. The band recently premiered the record's companion film of the same name in select theaters around the country, where it will be playing until the end of the month.

You can check if III is playing in your city and get ticket info here. And see The Lumineers' post below.