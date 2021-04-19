Toni Braxton Shows Off Her Incredibly Toned Body In Red Hot Bikini
By Peyton Blakemore
April 19, 2021
Toni Braxton is aging like a fine wine — she just gets better with time.
On Sunday (April 18), the 53-year-old singer (yes, she's 53!) showed off her incredible physique, posting a video of herself rocking a sexy, red bikini with Lecrae & Andy Mineo "Coming In Hot" playing in the background.
"Red Hot Sunday 🌶," Toni captioned the smokin' hot post that she additionally tagged "Hot Girl Tingz."
As fans know, this isn't the first time the legendary songstress has flaunted her toned body in a swimsuit on social media. Last May, Toni put her enviable beach body on display in a teeny-tiny black bikini.
"MEMORIAL DAY weekend. Beaches are open & I’m beach body ready...🌊but I’m too scared to go.😬It’s still COVID-19. Y’all stay safe," she captioned an Instagram photo of her sexy mirror selfie.
Toni additionally shared the hot photo on Twitter, but with a different caption, writing, "Beach ready but the beach ain't ready 🤷🏽♀️#stayathome #MemorialDay2020."
Toni's fans, friends, and family were quick to blow up her comments section with praises over her killer bod. La La Anthony wrote, "WOW" alongside a ton of heart-eye emojis. Normani shared the same sentiment, writing "wow" along with star emojis.
Toni's sister Tamar, however, jokingly commented, "Oh I'm coming to check on u... u ok???"
Photo: Getty Images