Toni Braxton is aging like a fine wine — she just gets better with time.

On Sunday (April 18), the 53-year-old singer (yes, she's 53!) showed off her incredible physique, posting a video of herself rocking a sexy, red bikini with Lecrae & Andy Mineo "Coming In Hot" playing in the background.

"Red Hot Sunday 🌶," Toni captioned the smokin' hot post that she additionally tagged "Hot Girl Tingz."

As fans know, this isn't the first time the legendary songstress has flaunted her toned body in a swimsuit on social media. Last May, Toni put her enviable beach body on display in a teeny-tiny black bikini.